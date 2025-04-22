Bradford’s new city centre park has finally opened after months of work.

Norfolk Gardens, next to Bradford City Hall, has been expanded over the newly pedestrianised Hall Ings to create a new green space in the centre of the city.

Planting in the park was completed earlier this Spring, and after allowing the plants, trees and turf to settle for several weeks, contractors removed the fencing around the park.

There has been no official opening event, but the public are now finally able to visit the park.

Work is continuing, however, on a neighbouring “parklet” on the former NCP car park site. A temporary sculpture – the Tower of Now – is being installed on that site this week.

The 10,000 square metre Norfolk Gardens park area includes green spaces, flower beds, new seating areas and cycle lanes.

Over 7,700 plants and shrubs of 173 different species including 57 trees have been planted in the park.

Tree varieties include birch, rowan, maple, lime and Juneberry trees which have been planted as well as cherry trees which have been planted to form a boulevard of trees.

One of the park’s most striking features is currently its blossom trees.

Stepping stones which mark the historic watercourse of the Bowling Beck which runs beneath the garden have also been installed.

The park is part of the Transforming Cities Fund – a huge pot of cash awarded to West Yorkshire Combined Authority by Government in 2020.

Work in Bradford has included the park’s creation as well as the pedestrianisation of Market Street, Bridge Street and Bank Street.