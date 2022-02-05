Norman Waller, Pc and councillor

Norman Waller

He began his career with North Yorkshire Police in Tadcaster, and went on to become a rural beat officer in the Tockwith area. For 30 years as a police constable and parish councillor, Norman was a constant in the Tockwith and Wilstrop ward. Elected to Harrogate Borough Council in 2018, with a mantra of putting people before politics, he became a respected, listening local figure. To a generation he was known in the area as Mr Tockwith.

It was his pivotal role in staging the annual Tockwith Show near Wetherby that cemented his place in village life, as it morphed from a small agricultural gathering into a much anticipated summer event. In 2012 he was its president as it hosted the then Bishop of Knaresborough, the Right Reverend James Bell.