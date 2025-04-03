North Sea collision: Visibility was patchy, but neither ship had a dedicated lookout on the bridge, report finds
The Solong collided with the anchored tanker Stena Immaculate about 12 miles off the coast of East Yorkshire on March 10, leaving one man, able seaman Mark Pernia, missing, presumed dead.
One of Solong’s crew, Mr Pernia was reported to be in the forecastle area at the time of the collision, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch interim report said.
Thousands of plastic pellets, called nurdles, were released from ruptured containers on the Solong and began washing up on beaches on the Norfolk coast, where a clean-up operation continues.
The MAIB report says the master of the Solong was alone on the bridge at the time of the accident when the ship went into Stena Immaculate at around 16 knots, causing the tanker's number seven tank to rupture, spilling aviation fuel into the sea.
The visibility at the time was reported to be "patchy and varying between 0.25 nautical miles (nm) and 2.0nm”.
The report said: "The aviation fuel was ignited by the heat generated by the force of the collision and the resulting fire ignited the contents of containers carried on board Solong.
"The crews of both Solong and Stena Immaculate took immediate action to address the evolving situation.
"Attempts by Stena Immaculate’s crew to fight the fire, and for Solong’s crew to locate the missing able seaman were hampered by the severity of the fire.
"Both Stena Immaculate and Solong’s crew abandoned to lifeboats and were subsequently recovered by the efforts of local boats and emergency responders, coordinated by His Majesty’s Coastguard."
The International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) Rule 5 states that "every vessel shall at all times maintain a proper look-out, by sight and hearing as well as by all available means appropriate in the prevailing circumstances and conditions".
The MAIB’s investigation which will look at navigation and watchkeeping practices on board both vessels, and manning and fatigue management among other issues, is ongoing.
The reports seek to prevent future accidents by making recommendations to improve safety, rather than assigning blame.
A report of the investigation will be drafted and will be distributed to key stakeholders for a 30-day consultation period in due course.
The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, 59, of St Petersburg, Russia, has appeared at Hull Magistrates’ Court and at the Old Bailey charged with gross negligence manslaughter and was remanded in custody.
