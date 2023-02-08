North Street Kitchen: First look inside Scarborough's latest food offering
The new brunch eatery has opened its doors after speculation on social media.
The cafe is located on North Street and is described as a “social cafe and restaurant”.
It offers brunch, sandwiches and specials “with a difference” and is owned by Jack Boddy and Connor Bateman
The duo want to provide Scarborough with “something they’ve not really got; a brunch offering that’s a bit different” says Connor.
“The open kitchen brings the front of house and back of house together and creates a different atmosphere for the diner.”
Jack says: “We just want to be part of the Scarborough clan, and be involved in what Scarborough offers by increasing the food scene.”
Check out the images below for more information.