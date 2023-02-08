News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Chef Matthew Harper with owners Jack Boddy and Connor Bateman.

North Street Kitchen: First look inside Scarborough's latest food offering

The new brunch eatery has opened its doors after speculation on social media.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 hours ago

The cafe is located on North Street and is described as a “social cafe and restaurant”.

It offers brunch, sandwiches and specials “with a difference” and is owned by Jack Boddy and Connor Bateman

The duo want to provide Scarborough with “something they’ve not really got; a brunch offering that’s a bit different” says Connor.

“The open kitchen brings the front of house and back of house together and creates a different atmosphere for the diner.”

Jack says: “We just want to be part of the Scarborough clan, and be involved in what Scarborough offers by increasing the food scene.”

Check out the images below for more information.

1. North Street Kitchen

North Street Kitchen is open Tuesday - Saturday, between 9am and 4pm.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. North Street Kitchen

They can cater to those with dietary requirements, such as food allergies, vegetarian and vegan. The chefs are wary of cross-contamination and will use separate cooking utensils and separate areas for people with an allergy.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

3. North Street Kitchen

The cafe offers brunch, sandwiches and soup as well as cakes, salads, toasties, hot drinks, and alcohol for those eating later on.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

4. North Street Kitchen

There is also a relaxed upstairs seating area for those wanting to sit with a larger group.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Scarborough