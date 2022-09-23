North York Moors National Park wants to introduce 200% council tax rise for second homes and holiday lets
The North York Moors National Park Authority is supporting changes to the law which would allow them to charge owners of second homes and holiday lets up to 200 per cent in council tax.
The new rules could also see planning permission required for any change of use from a permanent home to one used for temporary accommodation or letting.
In coastal parishes such as Lythe, which includes the village of Sandsend, almost half of the local housing stock is not occupied throughout the year.
The new legislation will form part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.
The National Park Authority already has powers to restrict nearly all newbuild properties from becoming second homes through the planning system, however, it has no means of making sure existing homes are not lost to the tourism market.
Chief executive Tom Hind said: “There will always be a warm welcome for people coming to enjoy the beauty and tranquillity of the North York Moors and a thriving holiday let market helps that to happen. However, it’s vital that future generations can afford to live and work here.
“The younger generation is effectively ‘missing’ from our rural villages, and our evidence bears this out. As part of the National Park’s new Management Plan, we have committed to doubling the delivery of affordable housing in the North York Moors. However, with more houses ending up as second homes we are swimming against the tide when it comes to making sure those already here have access to adequate, affordable housing. It’s right therefore that Government acts to prevent even more homes lying empty for much of the year.”
Shocking demographic data shows that in the past 20 years there has been a 96 per cent increase in retirees – those over the age of 60 – living in the North York Moors. This group now makes up 41 per cent of the National Park’s population, while over the same period the number of adults of working age has declined by around 60 per cent and the number of school-age children by more than a quarter.