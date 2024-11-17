The event was held at North Yorkshire Water Park on Saturday (Nov 16) and was hosted by former European Champion Carl Howe.

Carl, from Newton Aycliffe, opened the park's axe throwing area earlier this year and was on hand at the competition to offer expert tips.

The competition welcomed both beginners and experienced throwers, and participants took part in six rounds with three titles up for grabs; novice, experience and under 18.

A pie and peas supper was provided to the entrants when the presentations were made at the end of the day.

The event was held in the park’s new Adventure Wood which also offers archery, bushcraft workshops and a low ropes obstacle course.

We sent photographer James Hardisty along to check out the action. Take a look through his best pictures in the gallery below.

