North Yorkshire Council has unveiled plans to deregister all 18 of the buildings it uses as children and family hubs.

It says deregistering the buildings with the Department for Education will allow for greater flexibility as many of its children’s services have now moved online since the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings could then be put to other usages, including potentially as fitness studios or business offices, consultation documents show.

All 18 children and family hubs across North Yorkshire have been marked for deregistration

But the Early Years Alliance has called the plans “deeply concerning” and called for the council to reconsider.

Neil Leitch, CEO of the Early Years Alliance, said: "We know that children’s centres and family hubs are a vital source of guidance, practical support and advice for young families, especially those from disadvantaged and challenging backgrounds.

“As such, the news that all 18 council-run children and family hubs in North Yorkshire are at risk of closure is deeply concerning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Frustratingly, this reflects a worsening national trend, with the number of centres steadily declining in recent years. Not only is this leaving families without access to crucial support, but research shows it has prompted a worsening of children’s long-term outcomes.

"It is therefore crucial that children and family hubs are not just kept open but have enough funding and resources to be able to deliver the best quality of provision possible in the long term.

“Without this, those who are set to benefit the most from this type of support will simply find it impossible to access."

Early Years Alliance research found in 2022 that over 1300 children’s centres across the UK have closed since 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children and family hubs are located across the county in towns and villages including Settle, Whitby, Northallerton and Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Many began life as Sure Start centres under the last Labour government in the 1990s.

Coun Janet Sanderson said: “The needs of our children and young people are changing and it is our responsibility to keep up. By being flexible with the purpose and use of our buildings, we can open up opportunities to work with key partners and organisations that can deliver a range of activities.”

“The authority’s assistant director for children and families, Mel Hutchinson, added: “Over the last four years, during and following the COVID-19 pandemic, Early Help has redesigned the delivery of its activities to better support children and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We now deliver a blended approach of face-to-face and virtual activities taking place in our premises and in family homes, reducing the need for the same number of designated children’s centres.

“By consulting on the de-registration of all the designated children’s centres and being flexible, we can open opportunities for our buildings to be used differently.”