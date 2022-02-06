North Yorkshire church which has stood the test of time finds new lease of life in the heart of the community

A letter dated December 2, 1822, and sent by parishioners to the Dean of Ripon at the time, Robert Waddilove, highlighting the need for a church was the catalyst for the creation of the place of worship.

Completed in 1825, it has now had a renaissance in the 21st century, becoming a blueprint for how a village church can still remain as relevant as ever for the communities that it serves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grant of £520,800 was awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund in 2016 to help finance the transformation of St John’s Church, restoring the 19th century building’s historic stained glass and wall decor.

The parish priest of St John's Church, Ruth Newton, is pictured with the Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, at the reopening of the place of worship in 2018, after a £500,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery money financed major restoration work on the stained glass windows, wall paintings and the construction of new, modern facilities. (Picture: James Hardisty) James Hardisty.

The funding also paid for new facilities to alter the church for concerts and community use and create a new 50-space car park opposite.

The church’s parish priest, the Rev Ruth Newton, said: “It is now a building for the whole community, and people now have an affinity with the church even if they are not a part of the congregation itself.

“While first and foremost it is a place of worship, the church is now a community resource meaning it is as important in the 21st century as it was when it was first built.”

Since the renovations have taken place, St John’s Church has become an even greater focus for the villagers of Sharow, which is located about a mile to the north-east of Ripon, as well as the wider community.

Each week alongside the Sunday service, there are tea and coffee mornings on a Monday for young parents.

Members of the Ripon Choral Society, the Paulinus Singers and the Jervaulx Singers all use the building for rehearsals, and the place of worship has hosted concerts by all three groups.

Wine-tasting evenings have also been held in the church, while the Ripon Rural Arts group has staged pantomimes and events, the most recent including an evening with the comedy chef George Egg.

Staff at Sharow Primary School also use the church for nativity plays and end of term services, as well as Christmas and Easter fairs.

Meanwhile, the churchyard has become a valuable environmental asset, with it being used to incorporate ancient meadow eco-systems to help boost biodiversity and improve wildlife habitats.

St John’s Church had a 40-strong congregation before the Covid-19 pandemic, which did halve numbers in the wake of lockdowns and concerns about meeting in public.

But the number of worshippers who attend weekly services at the church is now back up to about 25, and there are hopes that a bigger congregation will be built with the church’s increasing focus on the community.

The Dean of Ripon, John Dobson, said: “What has been achieved at St John’s Church, which is a beautiful village church, is testament to all those who have been involved.

“Its architectural integrity has been preserved while also making sure that the church becomes an even greater asset for the village and the wider communities who use it.