North Yorkshire market town of Bedale to get 170 new homes on farmland despite pleas over 'basic human rights'

Hambleton Council’s planning committee has given final approval to developer Keepmoat’s scheme to build 88 homes of Blind Lane, Aiskew before passing Wharfedale Homes proposal to create 82 homes nearby, on the eastern edge of Leeming Bar, south of the A684 Northallerton Road.

The meeting heard councillors welcome that both sites were scheduled to see the authority’s new target proportion of 30 per cent affordable housing.

However, residents told the meeting they feared a huge increase in traffic passing their homes that would result from the Aiskew development.

Bedale town centre

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Bluebell Way, one objector claimed many of those living their had bought a house in the cul-de-sac as it would be a safe place for children to play, but the development would see vehicle journeys along it soar by some 400 per cent.

She said: “The issue we have the development is that it ignores the basic human rights of safety and security.”

The meeting heard councillors highlight how it had always been planned the main access to the estate would be off Blind Lane, but as the landowners had been unwilling to sell it would have to be off Bluebell Way.

Councillors were told a condition would be attached to the planning application’s approval that the development must not be brought into use until the access to the site at Bluebell Way had been built.

Coun Kevin Hardisty said he had deep sympathy with the objectors, but added: “Roads are not places for children to play. I understand they will do, but at the end of the day some of it comes down to parental responsibilities.”

The meeting heard the main concern for existing residents at the Leeming Bar site related to aircraft noise from RAF Leeming and traffic noise from Northallerton Road.

Councillors were told as the RAF base had an independent ability to increase the frequency of air traffic, the developers had agreed a “minimum glazing specification” would be provided.

However, councillors were told the noise the intermittent noise of traffic from Northallerton Road would have a greater impact on residents than that from the aerodrome.

While the World Health Organisation has concluded noise generated by road traffic should be limited to 53 decibels, councillors heard the most recent noise assessment of the site had indicated the proposed boundary treatments would result in all external areas having noise levels below 55 decibels.