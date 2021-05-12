North Yorkshire medics perform alongside Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk in debut BRIT Awards performance

The Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir perform with Pink and Rag'n'Bone Man during the Brit Awards 2021 at the O2 Arena, London.

Singer Rag'n'Bone Man and US megastar P!nk were backed by the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir in last night's debut performance of their charity single, 'Anywhere Away From Here'.

Soprano Zoë Davies from Great Smeaton, near Northallerton, and tenor Jacob Husband from York, were among several key workers in the choir accompanying the single performed at the 41st BRITs ceremony.

Ms Davies is a consultant endocrinologist working on the Whipp's Cross Hospital Covid-19 wards, and is a founding member of the Choir which has been a household name since its appearance on Gareth Malone's BBC2 show, 'Sing While You Work', in 2012.

Zoe Davies, a consultant endocrinologist at Whipps Cross Hospital who is orginally from Great Smeaton in North Yorkshire

The Choir also achieved a Christmas number one single in 2015 with 'A Bridge Over You', and is how Ms Davies met her husband, fellow choir singer and trauma surgeon Tom Jackson.

Mr Husband, a sexual and reproductive health nurse, works at Queen Elizabeth Hospital's specialist sexual health clinic, the Trafalgar Clinic.

Last night's awards was attended by hundreds of key workers who had given negative Covid-19 tests as part of a government trial into large-scale events, with many commenting on social media on the hope brought about by seeing audiences at a big event.

Since winning the BRIT Rising Star award in 2017 Rag’n’Bone Man has won a total of three BRIT Awards. In 2003 the multi-million selling global pop icon P!nk won her first BRIT Award for International Female, and in 2019 she was honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Contribution to Music Award.

Their collaborative single - the release of which ties with International Nurses Day today (May 12) - was performed for the first ever time last night, with P!nk appearing virtually due to travel restrictions. Proceeds from the single will go to NHS charities.

Margarita Vidiella, head of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity, says: “It is only thanks to generous donations that we are able to make a difference to our amazing colleagues and our communities – such as comfortable wellbeing hubs for clinicians to have a well-deserved rest, and psychological counselling for when our staff need that support.

"Thanks to all generous Rag‘n’Bone Man fans, we’ll be able to do even more for our corner of south east London and, through NHS Charities Together, the NHS as a whole.”

Anywhere Away From Here is currently available for download and streaming.