North Yorkshire Moors Railways unveils The Light Spectacular - here's when it's running and how much it costs

A lit up train at Levisham station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

From the moment passengers enter the platform, spot the train and then climb, on board they’ll be fully immersed in colour, light and sound.

This one-of-a-kind experience will depart from Pickering Station every evening from October 23 to 31 at 6pm and 7.45pm.

Tickets feature a flashing wristband which passengers wear for the journey and is synchronised with the on-board narration and a mix of music to help get the whole family in the party spirit, with famous hits from the 60s right up to present day tunes.

Specially discounted rates for groups of 20 people or more are also available, and can be booked via the NYMR Customer Service team.

Chris Price, NYMR General Manager, said: “This is an experience you’re not going to want to miss out on.

"The team has been working really hard behind the scenes collaborating with an immersive sensory company to create a unique journey for passengers.

"We can’t wait to witness the first Light Spectacular express depart from Pickering Station - it will be something very special.”

For those looking to experience a day out on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway ahead of the Light Spectacular, tickets for summer services are now available to purchase until September 5.

In addition, the award-winning attraction has also announced the return of some of its popular visitor events which include a Diesel Weekend (September 11-12), Annual Steam Gala (September 23-26) and Santa Specials (various dates throughout December).

Tickets for the Light Spectacular will be on sale from Tuesday August 3 and are £25 per person.

Entry will include an hour-long illuminated journey from Pickering to Levisham Station, with carriages adorned with 17,000 LEDs.

Visit nymr.co.uk/light-spectacular to find out more, or to be notified about when tickets are released for Light Spectacular.