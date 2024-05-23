North Yorkshire Mudslide: One person has died at the edge of North York Moors

One person has died in a mudslide on the edge of the North York Moors, police said.

North Yorkshire Police officers were called to the scene at Carlton-in-Cleveland yesterday (Wednesday May 22) shortly after 1pm after a mudslide left one person dead.

The force said that no one else was injured and the area was cordoned off while they responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We can confirm that one person has sadly died as a result of the incident. Our thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time.

“We ask the public to avoid the area to allow our teams to work efficiently and to respect the privacy of those affected.