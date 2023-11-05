North Yorkshire named one of the most exciting places to visit in Europe next year by travel experts at National Geographic
Among the destinations chosen by National Geographic Traveller (UK) are Pompeii in Italy, Belfast in Northern Ireland, Nordland in Norway and Valletta in Malta as well as North Yorkshire.
In the run up to the new year, 30 destinations have been reviewed for 2024; with landmark hotels opening, ambitious rewilding projects under way and new train routes easing travel journeys, there are plenty of places to visit.
North Yorkshire has come seventh place for the most exciting places to visit in the new year with Broughton Sanctuary estate returning for nature lovers to help reconnect with wildlife.
The Broughton Hall estate was founded in 1097 and has been the residence of the Tempest family for more than 900 years. The estate is a thriving example of an ever-evolving landmark that teaches visitors about history and taking its best features into the future.
The estate’s name was changed from Broughton Hall to Broughton Sanctuary to reflect its vision and mission to be a regenerative space that is rooted in the nature and wellbeing of humanity and the planet.
The historic formal gardens that include statues, ponds, parterres and fountains that offer a look into 18th century fashion were designed by Andrew Nesfield.
Rigorous sheep grazing is being diminished, peat bogs and waterways are being replaced and tens of thousands of newly planted saplings will enhance tree cover from six per cent to more than 20 per cent. This is all planned to help boost the area’s biodiversity, which already includes otters, hares and kestrels, according to National Geographic.
The project is an innate move for Broughton, which already offers experiences such as foraging tours, woodland dining and even moon bathing on its grounds.
The rewilding project is part of a long-term vision for the estate.
Environment adviser at Broughton, Professor Alastair Driver, said: “It’s going to take decades to get to the point where we’ve rewilded so much that nature is truly looking after itself at scale.”
For the time being, visitors can explore the changing landscape on one of the Sanctuary’s walking trails, including a picnic prepared by the estate’s in-house chefs.
List of the most exciting places to visit in Europe next year
Here is a full list of the places on the list by National Geographic.
1 - Albanian Alps, Albania
2 - Belfast, Northern Ireland
3 - Emilia-Romagna, Italy
4 - Europe by train
5 - Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland
6 - Nordland, Norway
7 - North Yorkshire
8 - Pompeii, Italy
9 - Saimaa, Finland
10 - Tartu, Estonia
11 - The Euros, Germany
12 - Valletta, Malta
13 - Whisky in Wales
14 - Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland