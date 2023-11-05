National Geographic has released its list of most exciting places to visit in 2024 - and North Yorkshire is high up on the list of the Europe category.

In the run up to the new year, 30 destinations have been reviewed for 2024; with landmark hotels opening, ambitious rewilding projects under way and new train routes easing travel journeys, there are plenty of places to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire has come seventh place for the most exciting places to visit in the new year with Broughton Sanctuary estate returning for nature lovers to help reconnect with wildlife.

Broughton Hall, near Skipton. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The Broughton Hall estate was founded in 1097 and has been the residence of the Tempest family for more than 900 years. The estate is a thriving example of an ever-evolving landmark that teaches visitors about history and taking its best features into the future.

The estate’s name was changed from Broughton Hall to Broughton Sanctuary to reflect its vision and mission to be a regenerative space that is rooted in the nature and wellbeing of humanity and the planet.

The historic formal gardens that include statues, ponds, parterres and fountains that offer a look into 18th century fashion were designed by Andrew Nesfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigorous sheep grazing is being diminished, peat bogs and waterways are being replaced and tens of thousands of newly planted saplings will enhance tree cover from six per cent to more than 20 per cent. This is all planned to help boost the area’s biodiversity, which already includes otters, hares and kestrels, according to National Geographic.

The project is an innate move for Broughton, which already offers experiences such as foraging tours, woodland dining and even moon bathing on its grounds.

The rewilding project is part of a long-term vision for the estate.

Environment adviser at Broughton, Professor Alastair Driver, said: “It’s going to take decades to get to the point where we’ve rewilded so much that nature is truly looking after itself at scale.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the time being, visitors can explore the changing landscape on one of the Sanctuary’s walking trails, including a picnic prepared by the estate’s in-house chefs.

List of the most exciting places to visit in Europe next year

Here is a full list of the places on the list by National Geographic.

1 - Albanian Alps, Albania

2 - Belfast, Northern Ireland

3 - Emilia-Romagna, Italy

4 - Europe by train

5 - Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland

6 - Nordland, Norway

7 - North Yorkshire

8 - Pompeii, Italy

9 - Saimaa, Finland

10 - Tartu, Estonia

11 - The Euros, Germany

12 - Valletta, Malta

13 - Whisky in Wales