Perseverence paid off for Whitby photographer, Chris Evans, who braved the cold for several hours on Friday January 14 to land the amazing pictures.

"I was out that night from about 9.30pm until about 1am," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I've been wanting to get those pictures for few years with the gear I now have."

Chris Evans captured this image of the Northern Lights off Whitby, seen here beyond the town's twin piers.

Not commonly seen this far south, the Aurora Borealis - or Northern Lights - are caused by solar storms on the sun's surface which give out huge clouds of electrically charged particles.

Did you capture any images of the Northern Lights?

Email [email protected] with your pictures.