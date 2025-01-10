A Northern Powergrid worker has donated his kidney to an 11-year-old girl who was “ in desperate need to save her life” all in memory of his daughter.

An 11-year-old girl, named Amber, was given the best Christmas gift after she received a life-saving kidney transplant from Northern Powergrid worker, Andy Emmott.

Andy, who by day helps customers who have been affected by power cuts in Yorkshire for Northern Powergrid, donated a kidney without hesitation when an 11-year-old girl named Amber was in desperate need to save her life.

This is a cause close to home for Andy, and a huge part of why he donated a kidney, as he lost his own daughter at just eight years old after tirelessly campaigning for a kidney for her.

Sarah, who had Congenital Nephrotic Syndrome, passed away exactly 364 days after receiving her kidney transplant.

This was following a fight and a widespread campaign that was supported by Leeds United and midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Since Sarah’s diagnosis, the 55-year-old from Tadcaster, has worked tirelessly to raise funds for Theodora Children’s Charity.

When Andy saw the appeal for Amber he put himself forward as he noted so many “similarities” between Amber and his daughter.

Andy, who is currently in recovery said: “I donated a kidney because a kind stranger donated one to my daughter.

“I saw the appeal for Amber and there were so many similarities between Amber and Sarah that I felt I just had to put myself forward and luckily, I was a very good match.”

The Theodora Children’s Charity supported Sarah during her numerous stays on the children’s ward at Leeds General Infirmary.

Andy added: “They bought so much joy and laughter to her and were a great distraction for her.

“They are a small charity and don’t get much as much support for the work that they do, having to compete with bigger well-known charities so any donations are much appreciated.”

The charity works in children’s hospitals bringing a smile to the faces of children with serious illnesses, disabilities and life limiting conditions to improve their mental health and wellbeing and build future mental and emotional resilience.

The charity has 21 “Giggle Doctors” who are trained to bring joy by combining music, play, magic and storytelling in hospitals.

From Dr Boogie Woodie to Dr Teapot, the Giggle Doctors wear their very own ‘doctor coats’, which represent their character, and spend time one to one with the children.

Although he is still recovering, Andy has since returned to his job at Northern Powergrid, albeit sticking to office duties only until fully recovered.

His manager, Amanda White, has expressed her gratitude and pride for Andy.

She said: “I am scared stiff to donate blood, so to donate a kidney is amazing. I didn’t know Andy when he lost Sarah, but having visited him at home while he has been recovering, her presence is everywhere, photo after photo.

“What is obvious is how loved she is and how happy she was despite everything she was going through.

“Every photo Sarah is wearing the most infectious smile. So, for Andy to change the life of another little girl after such a painful loss is incredible.