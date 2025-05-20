Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their attendance at the latest Royal Garden Party is in recognition of more than 30 years’ of volunteering to support the eponymous 16th century manor house and its gardens. Members undertake a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities at Oakwell Hall Country Park, including uprooting groves of the invasive Himalayan balsam, clearing paths, digging ponds, coppicing, organising tea stalls and acting as parking wardens on open days.

Oakwell Hall was built in 1583 and has a colourful history, being a manor house, school and latterly a museum. Writer Charlotte Bronte visited in the 19th Century and featured it as Fieldhead in her novel Shirley.

Perhaps the most bizarre episode in its history, however, came in the 1920s, when the hall was almost sold to relic-hunters in America, who planned to dismantle it stone-by-stone, transport it across the Atlantic and then rebuild it – the plot was thwarted by two local businessmen, who realised its cultural value and stepped in to buy the estate.

Roger Knights and Lesley Hudson of The Friends of Oakwell Hall and Country Park

In more recent times, the Elizabethan manor house has been used as a backdrop for numerous film and TV productions, among them Gentleman Jack, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell, The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister, and Wuthering Heights.

The Friends of Oakwell Hall and Country Park was founded in 1988, inspired by a ‘gatepost conversation’ between one of its former rangers, Derek Crawley and some of the park’s regular walkers. One of their first big tasks was manually dredging the pond next to the hall, painstakingly digging out tons of mud and muck and occasionally finding the odd animal bone.

Presiding chair and founding member Roger Knights and the group’s membership secretary, Lesley Hudson, whose late husband Nigel was also a founder and former chairman, have been invited to today’s Royal Garden Party thanks to their joint winning of the Friends Group of the Year award from the British Association of Friends of Museums.

Lesley says: “It is a real honour that our small group is receiving recognition for the volunteering we do. The Friends of Oakwell Hall is made up of so many brilliant people. We work alongside the park’s rangers and staff and together we make a huge difference in terms of keeping Oakwell Hall looking as good as it does. We are always looking for new volunteers - there’s lots of opportunities, both indoors and outdoors - so if you don’t mind getting muddy or like to learn new skills and meet new people, our door is always open.”