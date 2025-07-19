Oasis reunion: Pregnant Yorkshire fan goes into labour at Manchester gig

A pregnant Yorkshire Oasis fan went into labour after arriving at the band’s reunion gig in Manchester last week.

Faye Williams, 34, from Hull, was at the Heaton Park concert along with 80,000 other fans to see the famously feuding Gallagher brothers perform their catalogue of 90s hits.

Despite being one day overdue for her baby, the NHS worker decided to attend the concert, making plans to stay near the first aid area in case she needed help.

Ms Williams said: “We were so excited when we managed to get tickets last year, after days of trying I managed to get enough tickets for me, my husband Steve, my sister and brother in-law and our two friends.

Steve and Faye Williams with their children

“Since we got the tickets, I’d become pregnant and the due date was the day before the concert was taking place. We decided to risk it, you only live once and we were never going to get the experience of seeing Oasis reform in their home city ever again."

But things took a turn for the NHS worker during opening act Cast’s set and she realised she’d gone into labour.

Ms Williams said: “I had absolutely no signs I was ready to give birth, I have had a child before so knew what to expect, but it all went from zero to one hundred so quickly. As Cast came on, I went off.

“The Medical Team on site at the concert were incredible, they had me on my way to North Manchester General Hospital where the maternity team were waiting for me.”

Ms Williams gave birth to her daughter at the hospital.

She explained: “My midwives were fantastic, I was a bit worried as it was a hospital I had never been to and all my antenatal support had been done in Hull, but everyone at North Manchester Hospital were diamonds. I felt so reassured to have such caring people looking after me, all of the staff were brilliant.

“So many locals came together to help us, we’re so grateful to them all.”

“I may have missed the entire Oasis concert I’d been waiting for my whole life, but I gained a daughter – which still feels like a win.

“We’ve since tried to get new tickets to go to this weekend’s performances, but unfortunately it’s been impossible to get any.

“Naturally now I have told everybody about the birth, all my friends have been asking if she will be called Sally or Lyla – but we still haven’t settled on a name. We’ll just roll with it.”

Professor Matthew Makin, Medical Director at North Manchester General Hospital, who was tactical commander for the Health Response, said: “Preparing the medical services here and at the venue has been like a military operation, there have been so many moving parts and the teamwork and preparation as well as communication on the days of the concert was meticulous.

“The medical services at Heaton Park treated hundreds of concert goers across the performance dates and only nine of those needed to come to our hospital – so they’ve done a fantastic job.