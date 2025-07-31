Obese hamster put on strict diet after ballooning to size of a jacket potato

An obese hamster has been put on a strict diet and exercise regime by an animal charity - after she ballooned to the size of a jacket potato.

One-year-old Angel Delight came into the care of the Blue Cross tipping the scales at 74 grams - around double the ideal weight for a female dwarf hamster.

She is believed to have piled on the weight after being given a diet of guinea pig food instead of hamster food by her previous owner.

The chubby creature was also deprived of enrichment activities and space for exercise at her previous home, the animal charity said.

Staff at the Blue Cross Rehoming centre in Sheffield put her on a special diet, consisting of good quality hamster-specific mix with a few treats of fruit and vegetables.

Within two months of her weight loss journey beginning, she is down to 57 grams - thanks also to the help of 'working out' on her exercise wheel.

Angel Delight is now looking for a new home to continue her diet and exercise regime until she reaches her target weight of 45 grams.

The charity said she is now proving to be a "confident and active hamster" and is slowly losing her extra weight.

Meera Jethwa, animal welfare assistant at Blue Cross in Sheffield said: "She loves to burrow deep into her bedding, explore tunnels and hideouts, and zoom away on her exercise wheel.

"She's a busy little explorer who needs plenty of enrichment to stay happy and healthy.

"She adores popping in and out of her tunnels and has benefited from having daily supervised access to her very own playpen filled with toys and games.

"She is so lovely. We've been doing gentle handling with her also.

"It's been amazing watching her learn how to be a hamster and enjoy her enrichment, suitable diet and good accommodation."

Angel Delight is now up for adoption and looking for a home.