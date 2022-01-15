Obituary: Andrew Lupton, businessman

Andrew Lupton, who has died suddenly at 56, was a Yorkshire businessman who ran the family firm Econ Engineering.
The company, of which he was sales director, was formed by his father in 1969, originally specialising in agricultural machinery before diversifying into highway maintenance. Andrew joined the business in the 1980s.
With a workforce of 250, Econ manufactures most of the country’s gritters and snowploughs, and is working on a new engineering facility near Thirsk, which will be home to a 900-strong hire fleet.
Mr Lupton ran the business alongside his brother and co-director, Jonathan Lupton, and finance director Bev Shepherd.