Obituary: Dennis Lemmon, angler

Dennis Lemmon, who has died at 89, was the author of a well-respected angling column which ran in the Yorkshire Evening Post for some 30 years.

Angling was his life and he didn’t take it lightly. He was a contributor to the Anglers’ Club in Leeds and was influential on decisions within the wider angling community, never afraid to voice his opinion on the subject, no matter what the consequences. He was also successful at competition level, winning many trophies.

Professionally he was a heating engineer and worked on the old Yorkshire Post building in Leeds. In his younger days he played rugby league and was a fan of both Leeds Rhinos and Leeds United.