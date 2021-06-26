Obituary: Gary Plevey, garden centre owner

Gary and Pat Plevey

Gary Plevey, who has died at 81, was the boss of a Doncaster garden centre – a business he bought after calling in to buy a few packets of seeds.

He ran Plevey’s Garden World on Chappell Drive for many years, and the store remains in his family’s hands more than 40 years after that initial visit.

Growing up in Woodlands and Scawsby, he was a keen cricketer and footballer, playing cricket for Brodsworth and Grasshoppers.

He was also an active member of the Scouting movement, often spending weekends and holidays at Squirrel Wood, near Burghwallis, on the outskirts of Doncaster.

His working life began a seed and corn merchant at the locally-based animal feed supplier, WH Ottley. But he soon realised the potential for running his own business, and upon forging a link with a milk farmer, he set up a milk round.

The early starts left him with time on his hands later in the day, which he filled by setting up Ridge Gardening, named after the Roman Ridge through Scawsby. His supplier was Mangan Seeds on Chappell Drive – and when the opportunity arose to buy it, he stepped in, creating the present-day business there.