Obituary: Nick Hart, the Yorkshire plastic surgeon who changed childrens' lives

He dedicated much of his professional life to the organisation and the cause of improving the lives of children in developing countries through cleft lip palate and facial deformity surgery.

His surgical expertise extended across various fields, including breast, hand and aesthetic surgery, plastic and reconstructive work and microvascular surgery. But it was as cleft lip and palate surgeon for the Hull and East Yorkshire region that he made perhaps his biggest contribution.

Since 1998 he also devoted himself to philanthropic endeavours, attending cleft lip and palate surgery camps in Pakistan once or twice a year, initially serving as the sole UK surgeon. Though he retired from surgery in 2015, his passion for serving others remained undiminished.

Nick Hart, the Yorkshire plastic surgeon who changed childrens' lives

He served as chairman of the overseas appeal, continuing to play a pivotal role in its mission, advocating for the rights of underprivileged children and families and raising awareness of their plight.

Under his leadership, the charity now provides free surgeries to children in Pakistan with cleft lip and palate, burns, and other deformities and has established partnerships with local organisations, including The Decent Welfare Society and The Cleft Hospital in Gujrat, Pakistan.

Nick led volunteer teams of medical professionals to Gujrat, Pakistan, where they conducted thousands of surgeries and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.

His commitment earned him widespread recognition, including a British Community Honours award in 2008.