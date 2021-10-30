Obituary: Patrick Crawley, restaurateur

Patrick Crawley

Patrick Crawley, who has died at 75, was a renowned restaurateur in Yorkshire and across the North.

The son of Fred Crawley, a prominent Worksop solicitor, he initially planned to follow the family profession in the law, and obtained an LLB at the University of London. But his heart was elsewhere and after his father’s death he embarked on his career in the hospitality business.

He was a prolific and successful operator who during a long career ran many well-known pubs and restaurants, including The Carpenter’s Arms at Felixkirk in the North York Moors; Burgate House at Pickering; the Fox & Hounds at Cotherstone, near Barnard Castle; The Grapes at Great Habton, near Malton; the Bay Horse at Green Hammerton, between York and Harrogate; the Tea Room in Harrogate and finally the Rowan Tree at Askrigg. He also ran the Glen Roy Restaurant at Monreith in south-west Scotland,

He took full charge of the kitchens and did much of cooking personally, supported by Jenny, his wife of 35 years. She survives him, along with two sons.