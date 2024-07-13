Obituary: Rachel Wyatt - The Yorkshire-born playwright who worked for the BBC and CBC
Her first novel, The String Box, was published in 1970 and her complete range of work comprised novels, short stories and stage plays.
She inspired several generations of writers during her tenure, from 1986-2001, as instructor and then director of the writing studio programmes at Banff Centre for the Arts in Canada.
She also spent time on Baffin Island preserving oral histories of the Inuit population.
Her papers were accepted for preservation in the Library and Archives of Canada.
The middle of five children of the Arnold family of Killinghall Road, she attended Bradford Girls’ Grammar School where she became head girl.
In 1957 she emigrated to Canada with her husband, Alan Wyatt, and their eldest children, Tony and Diana. Two more children, Tim and Sally were born in Canada.
In recognition of the contribution she made to the development of Canadian literature, she was awarded the Order of Canada in 2002 and in 2003 the Queen’s Jubilee medal.
