The field is on the approach to Flamborough

Developers have submitted an application to change the use of land north of Northstead Lodge on Bempton Lane for holiday lodges.

There would be a mixture on one and two-bedded lodges, and the developers have settled on just 13, according to documents online, as it is “important not to over-develop the site”.

However, David Moore, treasurer of Flamborough Residents’ Association (FRA), said: “Flamborough relies on tourism for its economy but we have got to the stage where we have enough accommodation in the village.”



Mr Moore said the same parcel of land had been put forward for residential development, but had been turned down as it would extend the built form of the settlement.

The application site falls within the Heritage Coast, one of 32 in England, and is considered open countryside.

Mr Moore said the application could not have “come at a worse time” when the area is seeking to be part of a new Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, adding: “We have two ways into the village and that’s going to dominate the route in from Bempton. It will be an eyesore.”

Earlier this month councillors refused plans to add 11 more caravans at The Lighthouse Holiday Park. The applicant already has permission for 61 more caravans but was seeking to increase it to 72.

The committee heard 310 residents objected along with MP Greg Knight who stated the coastline was already “littered” with caravan parks.