Off-duty firefighter awarded after saving teenager's life in Ilkley River

An off-duty firefighter who saved a teenager’s life in Ilkley River has been given an award.

By Rebecca Marano
Monday, 1st August 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 2:17 pm

Keighley White Watch Firefighter Adam Dykes was given a rare Commendation from the Chief Fire Officer of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

His bravery was honoured in a ceremony at Keighley Fire Station on Monday, August 1.

Speaking at the commendation, Chief Fire Officer Roberts issued a reminder about the dangers of open water.

Photos of Adam with white watch and family, plus the CFO John Roberts.

He said: “As school holidays begin, the story of this rescue is a timely reminder of how easily people can get into trouble in the many dangerous areas of open water around West Yorkshire.”

“It was pure luck that firefighter Dykes was nearby and spotted what was going on.

"If he hadn’t been there, it is likely the boy would have lost his life.

"As a firefighter trained in water rescue, he was able to recover the boy to safety despite being off-duty at the time.

“Please stick to designated swimming areas and talk to children and young people about water safety, and help them understand how to stay safe.”

