The Grease star passed away aged 73 after battling breast cancer.

Singer Zara Martyn from South Yorkshire said Olivia has been an inspiration to her.

She has shared a video performing one of her favourite tracks - Hopelessly Devoted – with the Yorkshire Post.

Olivia Newton-John, pictured in London. Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. PA/PA Wire

Speaking to the YP, Zara said: "I love musicals and GREASE is one of my favourites.

“ONJ's voice was so wholesome and pure, and it's a privilege to include Hopelessly Devoted To You in a set when I'm gigging.

"I'm starting my studies in Musical Theatre at Liverpool Hope in October, and it would be wonderful to even achieve half the success ONJ enjoyed."

Other tributes were paid across social media to the star.

Sheffield Music Producer and Song Writer Eliot Kennedy posted on Facebook: “So sad to hear about Olivia Newton John.