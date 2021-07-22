The Olympic Rings. (Pic credit: Adam Davy / PA)

Last year’s Summer Olympics was postponed for a year due to coronavirus for the first time since 1944 when it was cancelled as a result of the Second World War.

The international sporting event’s opening ceremony takes place tomorrow (July 23).

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired across 350 hours of coverage on BBC One and BBC Two until August 8, 2021, with a new virtual reality studio, showing an alluring backdrop of Japan’s capital city.

When will the Olympic Games opening ceremony take place?

The sporting event will start at 12pm (BST) or 8pm (Tokyo time) in the Japan National Stadium, Shinjuku, Tokyo.

The Stadium will also be hosting athletics, football games and the closing ceremony.

How can I watch the Olympic Games?

While the event itself starts at 12pm, coverage on BBC One will start at 11am tomorrow. It will be hosted by broadcaster and journalist, Clare Balding, and former professional footballer and television presenter, Alex Scott.

There will be commentary from Scottish sports presenter and broadcaster, Hazel Irvine and Andrew Cotter.

Who will be attending?

Despite the Stadium’s audience capacity of 68,000, due to the pandemic and rising coronavirus cases, no fans are permitted to physically attend the event.