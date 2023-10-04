One of the most recognisable buildings in Baildon is being pulled down today – part of a shake up of Bradford Council’s library services.

Ian Clough Hall was home to the town’s library for many years, but in 2019 Bradford Council announced the building would be closed and demolished due to “high maintenance costs.”

Since then the library has moved to a temporary site location in a former newsagents, while work to convert the former Baildon Club into a permanent library for the town takes place.

Work to pull down the 1970s building was due to take place earlier this year, but was delayed when roosting bats were discovered in the hall.

Ian Clough Hall Demolition

But the demolition scheme is now well underway.

Bradford Council has put the site on the market in the hope a buyer will come forward with a “high quality development.”

The Council aims to retain part of the site for parking.