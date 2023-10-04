All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack

One of most recognisable buildings in Baildon being pulled down today

One of the most recognisable buildings in Baildon is being pulled down today – part of a shake up of Bradford Council’s library services.
By Chris Young
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST

Ian Clough Hall was home to the town’s library for many years, but in 2019 Bradford Council announced the building would be closed and demolished due to “high maintenance costs.”

Since then the library has moved to a temporary site location in a former newsagents, while work to convert the former Baildon Club into a permanent library for the town takes place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Work to pull down the 1970s building was due to take place earlier this year, but was delayed when roosting bats were discovered in the hall.

Most Popular
Ian Clough Hall DemolitionIan Clough Hall Demolition
Ian Clough Hall Demolition

But the demolition scheme is now well underway.

Bradford Council has put the site on the market in the hope a buyer will come forward with a “high quality development.”

The Council aims to retain part of the site for parking.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “We marketed the site early in the year and hope to be in a position to make an announcement about the future of the site in the coming weeks.”

Related topics:Bradford CouncilCouncilWork