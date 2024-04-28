The reconstruction of the Victorian signal box is taking place in Constable Burton, near Leyburn and the project started in late 2022. Despite the challenging weather conditions during the winter of 2023 and the early part of this year, work is progressing well.

The signal box was initially located at Hertford East Station, but had to be removed when the station platform was extended to include Greater Anglia’s new 10-carriage commuter trains.

Greater Anglia donated the signal box to Wensleydale Railway and they, along with the Railway Heritage Trust, have funded the project, which now totals £90,000 towards the restoration costs.

Victorian signal box at Wensleydale Railway. (Pic credit: Nick Keegan / Wensleydale Railway)

Each piece of the timber-framed signal box was dismantled in November 2021 and every item was carefully recorded, removed and packed on flat bed lorries and then moved to North Yorkshire.

After the preparation and construction of a new foundation base, the signal box timbers have been cleaned, repaired, treated and painted across several months. The main timber structure has been put together and work is progressing on the external timber walls and the roof and chimney are being completed, using the original materials.

The reconstruction process is being done by a team of dedicated volunteers, where appropriate using traditional methods that reflect the signal box’s heritage.

As soon as it is fully fitted out with its lever frame, the signal box will control the passing loop at Constable Burton. Passengers travelling back and forth from Leyburn will be able to see the present state of construction and follow progress in the coming months from the passing trains.

Director and trustee of the Wensleydale Railway, David Walker, said: “This is a very large timber structure and will be the largest signal box to be fully dismantled on the national network and re-assembled on a heritage railway.

“Most Victorian signal boxes were demolished but this one was spared as it is a Grade II Listed Building. It is one of the last Great Eastern type 7’s and dates from the 1880’s.”

Fundraising and marketing manager at Wensleydale Railway, Nick Keegan, said: “This project is another example of the high-quality work undertaken by our railway’s charitable organisation, the Wensleydale Railway Association (Trust).

“Having lovingly restored Scruton and Leeming Bar stations with funding support including from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Railway Heritage Trust, this project once again demonstrates the Trust’s dedication to preserving railway heritage for future generations to enjoy.