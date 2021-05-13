Mick Lynas

The family of Michael 'Mick' Lynas, from South Kilvington near Thirsk, are now raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in the father-of-two's memory.

My Lynas, an engineer who worked offshore, died when his bike collided with another rider, a 59-year-old man from North Yorkshire who was also killed in the head-on crash and who has not yet been identified.

The accident happened on the A6108 near Masham on Sunday April 25.

Married Mr Lynas had two daughters, Eve and Alex, and Eve was travelling behind him at the time. She was not involved in the collision.

Eve said: "You were everything and more to me and I have absolutely no idea how I will cope. Life is so unfair and you have been taken way too soon, but we will get justice for what happened. I will make you proud now, and follow in your footsteps. You were such an amazing father, husband, and friend to everyone you ever met and I was completely honoured to have you in my life. You have no idea how much you will be missed, I love you more than anything.

Her sister Alex added: "There are no words to describe the pain and heartbreak of losing the best dad in the world, none of us can believe it and we never will. I will never ever forget you and you will always be here with us in our hearts. You didn’t deserve it at all, I would do anything to be able to say bye properly and to give you one last hug. I will forever cherish all the amazing memories we had, our fam-a-lam will never be the same without you. Who’s going to fix everything now? I miss you so so much. Rest easy Dad I love you all the world."

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance arrived at the accident scene 'within minutes' and the Lynas family have thanked the charity for their support.