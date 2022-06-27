Ms Nichols asked followers to help locate her son's killer after he was shot dead in his car at a petrol station in Prichard, Alabama.

"This individual took my son’s life and I know they’re out there in my town," she said in a heart-wrenching TikTok video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They’re out there living and breathing and my son’s dead. He was just 18 years old. That's the best part of somebody's life, and I know they're out there in my town. They're out there."

Ophelia Nichols

Who is Ophelia Nichols?

Ophelia Nichols is a TikTok creator from Mobile, Alabama, with 7.3 million follower, who posts under the handle @shoelover99.

She typically posts upbeat videos of herself talking about everything from family celebrations and recipes to beauty tips - all delivered with plenty of southern charm.

Ms Nichols will often answer questions from her followers - who she calls 'tatertots' - and share advice and life stories with them.

Her followers often refer to the creator by the nickname 'Mama Tot'.