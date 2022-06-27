Ms Nichols asked followers to help locate her son's killer after he was shot dead in his car at a petrol station in Prichard, Alabama.
"This individual took my son’s life and I know they’re out there in my town," she said in a heart-wrenching TikTok video.
"They’re out there living and breathing and my son’s dead. He was just 18 years old. That's the best part of somebody's life, and I know they're out there in my town. They're out there."
Who is Ophelia Nichols?
Ophelia Nichols is a TikTok creator from Mobile, Alabama, with 7.3 million follower, who posts under the handle @shoelover99.
She typically posts upbeat videos of herself talking about everything from family celebrations and recipes to beauty tips - all delivered with plenty of southern charm.
Ms Nichols will often answer questions from her followers - who she calls 'tatertots' - and share advice and life stories with them.
Her followers often refer to the creator by the nickname 'Mama Tot'.
According to a previous video, she has a husband and three other children: a 24-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old.