Ophelia Nichols: Who is the TikTok star whose son was shot dead in his car?

TikTok influencer Ophelia Nichols, 40, issued a heartbreaking plea to her seven million followers after her son Randon Lee was shot dead on Friday (June 24), the day before his 19th birthday.

By Grace Hammond
Monday, 27th June 2022, 12:45 pm

Ms Nichols asked followers to help locate her son's killer after he was shot dead in his car at a petrol station in Prichard, Alabama.

"This individual took my son’s life and I know they’re out there in my town," she said in a heart-wrenching TikTok video.

"They’re out there living and breathing and my son’s dead. He was just 18 years old. That's the best part of somebody's life, and I know they're out there in my town. They're out there."

Who is Ophelia Nichols?

Ophelia Nichols is a TikTok creator from Mobile, Alabama, with 7.3 million follower, who posts under the handle @shoelover99.

She typically posts upbeat videos of herself talking about everything from family celebrations and recipes to beauty tips - all delivered with plenty of southern charm.

Ms Nichols will often answer questions from her followers - who she calls 'tatertots' - and share advice and life stories with them.

Her followers often refer to the creator by the nickname 'Mama Tot'.

According to a previous video, she has a husband and three other children: a 24-year-old, a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old.

