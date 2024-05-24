Organisers of Halifax Dino Fun World event apologise to disappointed parents and kids after 'unprecedented numbers' turn up
Several people claimed, after queuing for more than half an hour, they got inside the Dino Fun World at Manor Heath Park only to find a shortage of dinosaurs.
One woman said: “The only dinosaurs in sight were three plastic figures standing no more than two feet high and a dinosaur egg.
"There was no theme going on or any dinosaurs in the park.”
Kris Longshaw, from organisers JK Events, said there were many more people at the event both on Saturday and Sunday than had been anticipated.
They had been expecting around 300 on each day but he estimated it was more like 1,000 each day.
He said there were dinosaur events and activities taking place throughout both days which were staggered between every 30 to 40 mins.
"We apologise for any disappointment,” he said.
"Given it was the best weather we've had for some time, we had unprecedented numbers and that meant the event site was really populated and might have meant access to the dinosaur attractions was difficult."
Kris has urged anyone with concerns about the Halifax event to email him at [email protected].
The event included dinosaur-themed puppet shows, a trail and the chance to watch dinosaur eggs hatch.
There were also children’s rides and inflatables.
