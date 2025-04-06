Volunteers carry the cross, which is more than 30ft high, to the top of the Otley Chevin every year to mark the onset of Easter.

The team gathered together on Saturday morning (Apr 5) to make the painstaking journey which has been ctaking place for more than 50 years.

An early Easter service will be held on Easter Sunday at 7am at the cross.

The Chevin cross was first installed in 1969, has now become a well-known Easter symbol. It is put up each year, two weeks before Easter and removed two weeks after.

The current cross is made from wood that was salvaged after the Manchester IRA bomb on June 15 1996.

Now a local tradition organised by Churches Together, the cross has been installed every year apart from 2001 because of restrictions caused by foot and mouth disease, and in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie White, MP for Otley taking a photograph of the Easter Cross in place this year.

