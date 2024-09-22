Otley Garden Centre: Plans to demolish warehouse to build indoor play centre and cafe in Yorkshire
Otley Garden Centre is seeking permission to demolish a warehouse building to make way for in indoor play centre and cafe. An outdoor activity space would also be created, along with more parking space, if the scheme is allowed by Leeds City Council.
A planning report by Yorkshire Garden Centres said more play facilities were needed in the town.
It said: “The Otley Garden Centre is a well-established business within the local area and is a cornerstone of the local community. Currently, there is only one indoor play facility within the settlement of Otley, called Buttercups.
“The addition of a further indoor play facility would be a valuable addition to the surrounding area.”
The company said nearby land had already been allocated for 550 new homes. Expansion plans for the Pool Road garden centre could benefit other business and create jobs.
The report said: “Otley Garden Centre is a key local employer in the area, and this is expected to rise as a result of the proposed expansion proposal.”
The company said it needed to appeal to a wider market after research found the over 70s were spending less on garden retail.
The report added: “Garden centres are also competing with leisure, travel, sport and hospitality attractions for the ‘grey pound.’”
