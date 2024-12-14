People living in a community blighted by crowds of drunken pub crawlers every weekend have spoken of their experiences.

Headingley residents spoke out in opposition to an application for a new alcohol licence on the infamous Otley Run route.

Loungers UK applied to open a restaurant in a vacant unit at Headingley Central, formerly the Arndale Centre. The company is awaiting a decision from Leeds City Council on its application.

Michael Hurwood told how he and his neighbours had to raise cash to install gates to deter pub crawlers from urinating outside their homes.

Fancy Dress on the Otley Run in Headingley in September 2021

He said: “I would say weekend life is almost unbearable as a consequence of the number of licensed premises in a very small geographical area.”

Mr Hurwood said groups of already drunk people, some on drugs, would arrive in Headingley on coaches each weekend.

He said: “Now on a Saturday, living there, it is a magnet for madness.”

The hearing was told people in the community faced threats of violence from some Otley runners if they challenged their behaviour.

Another objector, Martin Cook,said: “Headingley does not need any more licensed premises.”

The council received 99 letters of objection to the application to sell alcohol until 11pm, Sunday to Thursday and midnight at weekends.

The Otley Road venue is in a Cummulative Impact Area (CIA), classed as suffering from a high concentration of alcohol outlets.

Headingley Green Party councillor Tim Goodall said people were leaving the area to avoid the Otley Run.

He said: “There is regular racist, sexist and homophobic abuse. Children walk through vomit on their way to school. I receive hundreds of e-mails about it. We deal with urination, defecation, people having sex.

“Residents, particularly people with families, are moving out because they have had enough. Headingley simply can’t take any more.”

The hearing was told the police and council wanted a licence condition saying Loungers could only serve alcohol with food, but the company had not agreed to it.

Robert Botkai, representing the applicant, said: “We will not let anybody in the premises who is participating in the Otley Run. We are not a pub and our customers are not there to drink. We operate in such a way that is a family-friendly environment.”