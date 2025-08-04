‘Our privacy is under threat’ - Residents fear as pub makes ‘illegal’ expansion

Residents of a Yorkshire surburb say their privacy is “under threat” as a local pub’s beer garden undergoes an “illegal” expansion.

Sitting at Broad Lane, The Brooks Arms, is part of the Craft Union Pub Company owned by the Stonegate Group.

Residents living in the vicinity reported that works had begun on the development of a beer garden which would extend further towards the pavement and have voiced serious concerns.

Kirklees Council has confirmed there is no planning permission in place for these works.

Though unclear whether it is related to the current development, a notice on the pub door which is partially obscured by railings which surround the building explains that the company has applied for the “minor variation” of a premises licence for “changes to fixed seating”.

The public can write to Kirklees Council with any representations by August 6.

Raising a formal concern with the council, one local said: “As residents, we have serious concerns about the impact this will have on our local neighbourhood:

Privacy: The beer garden faces directly onto our property, threatening our right to privacy and peaceful enjoyment of our home.

Noise and Disturbance: The nature of a beer garden will inevitably result in elevated noise levels, particularly during evenings and weekends.

Anti-Social Behaviour and Crime: We are concerned about the potential for increased anti-social behaviour and associated safety risks.

Property Value Impact: Such a development risks negatively affecting local property values and the overall character of the area.

“To date, no planning application has been made available to the public, and no residents in the immediate area have been consulted by the business undertaking the work.”

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: “We’ve been made aware of works being carried out at this property without the necessary planning permission, and have already been in touch with the contractor asking them to cease all work immediately.”

But since then, residents say that work on the outdoor space has continued, with fencing and 10ft poles put up along with fairy lights.

A spokesperson for the Stonegate Group said: “We are aware of the matter and are currently in contact with the council to clarify the situation. The contractor has paused work and we are reviewing the next steps.

