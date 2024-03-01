Over 90% of North Yorkshire pupils secure first choice secondary school for 2024 surpassing 2023 figures

A total of 6,130 North Yorkshire pupils are transferring to secondary school in September 2024.

Of those 90.11 per cent secured their first preference.

In total, 95.82 per cent of all families in the county who requested a school place for September 2024 received an offer from North Yorkshire Council for one of their top three preferences of secondary school.

This is a rise from the figures in 2023 as a total of 89.84 per cent of parents and carers in North Yorkshire gained their first preference.

However, nationally 82.6 per cent of applicants received an offer of their first choice school, down from 83.3 per cent a year earlier in 2022.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Councillor Annabel Wilkinson, said: “I am pleased that we have increased the number of young people allocated their first preference secondary school in North Yorkshire.

“We continue to work hard to ensure our secondary schools have the capacity to meet the demand for places and we are proud of our education record which strives to give every child the best start in life.”

In North Yorkshire parents of Year 6 children can preference up to five schools on their common application form.

North Yorkshire Council explained that this year, the majority of parents made full use of the opportunity to select up to five schools.

For children currently in Year 5 who are due to start secondary school in September 2025, parents and carers will be able to apply from September 12, 2024.