Police have confirmed the tragic death of a one-year-old child, after emergency services were called to a property in Sheffield.

The home, in Gleadless Valley, was under police guard on Wednesday night (July 2) after paramedics and ambulances were called to the scene sometime before 8pm.

Officers have now confirmed they were called out over concern for a young child.

Tragically, nothing could be done to save them and they died in hospital on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to a concern for a child at a property on Overend Way in Sheffield.

“Officers responded and a one year-old child was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she sadly later died.