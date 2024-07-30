Owner of skin piercing studio accuses council of 'extortion' over updating business address

Mr Barr moved to Savile Street in May 2023

The owner of a skin piercing business has accused a council of extortion after they insisted he has to pay nearly £300 to register a new address.

Clint John Barr, who runs Temple Piercing on Savile Street in Hull, was taken to court after ignoring repeated requests from Hull Council’s Environmental Health Team to register the business.

Mr Barr did not attend the hearing at Hull Magistrates in June and was fined £220, and ordered to pay £300 toward prosecution costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

In a press statement Hull Council said he hadn’t “turned up to an interview under caution with officers, and did not offer any reason for his failure to turn up or for failing to register in the first place.”

However the council confirmed that Mr Barr had been “appropriately registered, in Hull’s North Point Shopping Centre, and in the East Riding of Yorkshire.”

Mr Barr said he’d already paid the council £280 in December 2022 when he was operating the business at North Point Shopping Centre, before his move to Savile Street in May 2023, adding: “I’m looking at the certificate right now.”

He said a council official had already been down to take a look, adding: “I’m not going to have someone from the government saying I have to give them £300 to update the address. They can come any time and inspect the premises. All they need to do is update their system.

"There is no law that says I need to do what they say. I might need to move my business three or four times and I don’t see why each time I need to give them £300.”

The council said Mr Barr is “still operating his business illegally. If he continues to do so, the Environmental Health team will pursue further formal action, including prosecution”.