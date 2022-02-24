Owner's joy as dog stolen a year ago turns up 200 miles away in Yorkshire

Springer spaniel Ruby was taken from her owner’s Sussex home 11 months ago.

Distraught owner Donna Lambert made a number of desperate social media appeals to track down her beloved four-legged friend – and yesterday she revealed Ruby had been found in Doncaster, thanks to pet tracing team DogLost.co.uk

She described the find as ‘incredible news’ and added: “After 11 months, Ruby is home.

Ruby was found in Yorkshire

"I've been helped by the amazing team at DogLost.co.uk to reunite me with my beautiful Ruby.

“She was taken from Sussex 11 months ago and she was brought home today all the way from Doncaster.

“The journey was coordinated and made by the team at DogLost.