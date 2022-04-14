Owners of holiday lodges in York and gym in Beverley fined for fly-posting in East Yorkshire

Quantum Park Homes Ltd was fined £250 for each sign, £1,250 in total Picture: East Riding Council

Quantum Park Homes Ltd was fined after East Riding Council's streetscene enforcement officers discovered five illegal signs put up advertising Oakwood Retreat Lodges in York.

The Gym Group Plc, which runs a gym on the Victoria Retail Park, off Wingfield Way, Beverley, was also prosecuted by the council for four offences of putting up banners and signs illegally around the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both cases were held at Beverley Magistrates’ Court last Thursday (7 April) and were held in the absence of the defendants.

The Gym Group PLC was ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1527

The signs advertising Oakwood Retreat had been attached to streetlights on Shiptonthorpe roundabout between 31 August and 6 October 2021. They were taken down by the officers.

The firm, of Towthorpe Lane, Towthorpe, York, was found guilty of five offences of fly-posting, and was fined £250 for each sign, £1,250 in total.

The firm was also ordered to pay £369.77 costs and a victim surcharge of £125.

The court heard council enforcement officers found four illegal signs put up advertising the Gym Group in Beverley between October 2021 and February this year.

One banner was found on street furniture in Beverley Road, Willerby, another on street furniture in Walkergate, Beverley.

They found a sign attached to a signpost in Lord Roberts Road and one attached to a street light in Hillcrest Drive, both in Beverley.

All four were removed by the officers.

The Gym Group PLC, of Addiscombe Road, Croydon, was found guilty of fly-posting by magistrates and was fined £250 for each offence, £1,000 in total.

The firm was also ordered to pay £427.78 in costs and a victim surcharge of £100.

Placing signs on highways land without the council’s permission is a criminal offence under the Highways Act 1980.