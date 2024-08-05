Oxen Sports opens its first ever store at Junction 32

Yorkshire’s premier shopping destination Junction 32 is thrilled to announce its new Oxen Sports store has officially opened.

The new Oxen Sports store is the brand’s first ever brick and mortar store and is set to offer an impressive range of athleisure, gym and sportswear, alongside official merchandise from all your favourite local teams.

Visitors can expect merchandise from teams such as the Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, England Rugby League and Doncaster Rovers, as well as best-in-class boots, balls and specialist sport equipment.

To celebrate the opening, from Thursday 1st August – Thursday 8th August, visitors to Oxen Sports can enjoy an incredible 30% off.

With the local community at its heart, this new store is part of an exciting vision, whereby Oxen Sports spotlights incredible sporting teams and professionals from across Yorkshire.

As well as the brand’s one-of-a-kind product offering, on opening weekend visitors can expect players and mascots from Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Doncaster Rovers, all on hand for fun photo opportunities and to sign autographs! Make sure to stop by Junction 32 to meet your sporting heroes.

Lee Jenkinson, CEO of Oxen Sports, commented: “We are thrilled that our new store is set to open in August! Junction 32 is a fantastic location, right in the heart of our professional club partners. What’s more it offers great free parking – making it easy and accessible for all our customers to come and experience the new store, which is a real point of difference for us.”

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “Oxen Sports’ opening weekend is set to be absolute blast. Head down to the centre to meet your local sporting heroes and to get a first look at their exciting sports and athleisure offering.”