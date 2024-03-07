Oxford funeral director's call for Easter egg donations

Oliver & James Funeral Directors, part of Dignity, launched their annual Easter egg appeal several years ago to spread joy and support those in need within the local community.

Staff at the Funeral Directors are encouraging local businesses and organisations, community groups, and residents to donate Easter eggs or other chocolate gifts by Monday, March 25 so they can be delivered to the Ronald McDonald Charity in time for Easter.

Chanelle Black, Funeral Director at Oliver & James Funeral Directors, said: “Dignity colleagues across the country will help bring a smile to the faces of others who may not have been expecting an Easter Egg and we’d like to do the same in our local area.

“Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home environment to support over 1,000 families yearly. We hope that the local community will help us to make Easter an easier and more enjoyable time for children and families supported by this wonderful charity."

Oliver & James Funeral Directors are currently receiving donations. If you would like to contribute, kindly drop by Oliver & James Funeral Directors (formerly S&R Childs), which is located at 69 London Road, Headington, Oxford OX3 9AA, between 9.00 am and 5.00 pm, Monday to Friday, before Monday, March 25.