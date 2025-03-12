40-year-old motorcyclist dies at the scene of crash involving car in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police were called to Packman Road in Rotherham shortly after 4pm on Sunday (Mar 9) after the ambulance service alerted them to a crash.
The collision involved a black Suzuki GSR motorcycle and a black Peugeot.
Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended the scene but despite the efforts of those involved, the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.
“Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.”
Anyone with dashcam footage can submit that to the police here. Information can be passed on by calling 101 and quoting incident number 590 of March 9.