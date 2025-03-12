40-year-old motorcyclist dies at the scene of crash involving car in Yorkshire

A 40-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car in South Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Packman Road in Rotherham shortly after 4pm on Sunday (Mar 9) after the ambulance service alerted them to a crash.

The collision involved a black Suzuki GSR motorcycle and a black Peugeot.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision that they have not yet spoken to, and anyone who may have dashcam footage prior to the collision, to understand the circumstances.”