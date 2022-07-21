Pair take on gruelling 700km cycling and mountain climbing challenge for two charities close to their hearts

Alistair Le Bas and Simon Ward will take on the challenge from July 30.

Alistair Le Bas and his friend Simon Ward are taking on the extreme challenge to raise money for Leukaemia UK and JDRF, which funds research into Type 1 diabetes.

Alistair’s mum Judy, who lived near Market Weighton, died in September last year.

She was diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia called myeloid sarcoma.

She was in her late 70s – a common age for leukaemia diagnosis – but was otherwise fit and active.

Alistair said: “In the first lockdown in the summer of 2020, mum was admitted to hospital in Hull for tests as she had abdominal pain. It turned out to be an obstruction in her bowel, which subsequently had to be removed.

“On doing tests on the lump, a rare form of cancer was identified.

“However, at the time the doctors could not pinpoint it.

“Following this she returned for general check-ups and in doing so they identified the leukaemia in her bone marrow.

“She didn’t have the common leukaemia symptoms such as fatigue, night sweats and bruising. But when the medical team started running tests, they realised something else was wrong.

“The leukaemia developed very quickly,” said Alistair. “I can remember like it was yesterday being in the consultation room with my mum whilst the doctor confirmed that there was nothing else that could be done.”

Alistair will start his challenge exactly one year later to the day – July 30. The pair are going to climb three of the highest peaks in the UK by the most challenging routes.

They will cycle between each one – a total of 650km.

Their route will start at Ben Nevis and they will then cycle to Glenridding in the Lakes, climb Helvellyn via Striding Edge and then cycle to Snowdon where the hardest trek awaits – Snowdon via the horse shoe which encompasses the knife edge ridge which is Crib Goch.

They hope to raise at least £1,000 and have already accrued £885 through their Just Giving page. Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alistair-Le-Bas to support the Leukaemia UK challenge.

Alistair and his work colleague Simon decided they wanted to raise money for two charities close to their hearts.

Alistair chose Leukaemia UK which funds ground-breaking research to stop leukaemia devastating lives by accelerating progress in diagnosis, treatment and care.

Simon chose JDRF, which funds research into Type 1 diabetes.

Fiona Hazell, chief executive of Leukaemia UK, said: “Alistair is taking on an incredibly impressive challenge, and the money he raises will help Leukaemia UK continue to fund life-changing research to accelerate progress in diagnosis, treatment and care for leukaemia patients.