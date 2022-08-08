Parents of terminally ill four-year-old boy marry in amazing ceremony using donations from across Yorkshire

Nova Yates was just two years old in July 2020 when he started to lose his balance and the left side of his face started to droop, his mum Heather, 26, told the YEP.

After being rushed to hospital at the height of lockdown, Nova underwent a huge array of tests before an emergency 10 hour operation after a growth was found on his brain.

Due to the location of the growth and main blood vessels being entangled, Nova became an inpatient and spent the next 10 days recovering in hospital.

The pair got married on Saturday August 6 at the Cornmill Lodge in Leeds and Heather shared the pictures across social media to thank everyone who helped.

Following an "anxious" eight week wait for his parents Heather and Danny, Nova - who loves dinosaurs - was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of brain cancer.

His case has been sent around the world to be assessed by doctors and he has spent the majority of the last two years in hospital.

However, Heather and Danny, from Bramley, have been given the devastating news that Nova's cancer is now terminal and he has been given just months to live.

The news has devastated the family and hundreds of friends and families who have tracked his valiant fight against his condition in the next two years.

Heather expressed a wish to get married to Danny and have Nova and his sister enjoy the day too.

Her request was picked up by many businesses and individuals across Yorkshire - especially Leeds - who helped to get together wedding favours, a venue and even photography.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Heather said the day was amazing and wanted to thank many of the businesses.

"It couldn't have been done without them", she said.

"We couldn't believe all of the support we had."

More than £11,000 has been raised for Nova by the Leeds community and beyond.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-make-novas-final-wishes-come-true?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Here are some of the businesses which helped Heather and Danny to have their dream day and how they offered their services for free or heavily discounted:

Kacey Daley helped as a make up artist

Bethany Wheelhouse at Beth's Nails painted Heather's nails

Elaine Turner customised the guest book and wedding shoes

Victoria Holdsworth provided a sweet cart

Emma Bolan at Making Magic and Co. provided personalised gifts

Cathryn Gander at Untamed Floral Art donated bouquets and room decorations

Gina Howard provided sweet favours

Maddi Emerson provided soap favours

Sian Sohota at Leela Rose castings - family hand mould casting session

Zoe Davison provided activity packs

The Cornmill Lodge Hotel applied a discount package for their wedding day

Tracey Louise donated a "stunning" wedding dress

Duncan Jagger at Park House Carriages discounted a horse and carriage hire

Jane and Chris Kirby at Yorkshire Ladieswear organised the wedding dress

Chris Bell at Chris Bell wedding was the photographer

Holly Wretham at Holly Mixtures provided the cake