Part of military jet crash lands 'yards' away from home in Yorkshire village

A grandmother has spoken of her shock after part of a fighter jet crashed to the earth just 'yards' away from her home in a Yorkshire village.

Deborah Colman was 'terrified' when a pylon - used to mount items such as missiles or fuel tanks - detached from a Eurofighter Typhoon jet above the skies of Haisthorpein East Yorkshire.

The jet had set off from RAF Coningsby, some 66 miles away, on January 17. A probe has been launched into the incident, the air force said.

Deborah said: "It's absolutely terrifying. If that had been a few hundred yards towards us it could have hit the house or killed someone, or landed on the main road in front.

The part of a Eurofighter Typhoon jet found in a field in Haisthorpe, East Yorkshire

"There's a train line that goes past the village a bit further away. It could have hit anything, it's terrifying when you think about it."

Deborah and husband Shaun went to investigate after neighbours said they had seen an object falling from the sky and heard a 'loud bang'.

When they got to the crash site, the couple saw the metallic object surrounded by a small crater in the field, guarded by a policeman.

Deborah, who took out her phone to snap a photo, said: "The policeman said 'you've got to all move back away from it'.

"He was on his radio constantly, he said 'they're saying there could be chemicals in it or anything like that'."

Later in the night, Shaun saw lights in the field as 'men in uniforms' removed the item.

Deborah added: "I don't know if they would have kept it quiet and not said anything if no-one had actually seen it. Things like that need to be out in the public, don't they? Because it's worrying."

