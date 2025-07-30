Passenger dies after falling to the floor as bus departs from stop in Yorkshire

A woman in her 60s has died after she fell when a bus pulled away from a stop in Yorkshire, police have said.

The 67-year-old woman was on a bus in Holderness Road in Hull on July 25 when she fell as it pulled away from the stop.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 5.30pm and she was taken to hospital.

Humberside Police has now confirmed she died on Monday (Jul 28) from injuries sustained in the fall.

A statement from the force said: “Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy at this extremely difficult time.