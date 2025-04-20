A patient has described her struggle to park at a community health centre operated by the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The woman, who does not wish to be named, said she suffered with respiratory issues and frequently could not park at the Low Grange Health Centre, in South Bank, Middlesbrough, due to a lack of spaces.

She said the situation was “really bad” and meant those with potentially debilitating conditions were being put at risk.

The woman said: “Patients are being forced to park unsafely, sometimes on the roadside or a distance away in the B&M store on the corner.

The Low Grange Health Centre, in South Bank.

“Sometimes I’m in respiratory distress and if I can’t get parked, then it wouldn’t be safe for me to use the surgery.”

She said a receptionist at the centre, which offers community and outpatient services and also hosts two GP surgeries, had told her there had been a recent influx of staff using the building.

The hospital trust, which does not own the site, said there had been no recent expansion of services and directed the Local Democracy Reporting Service to another organisation, NHS Property Services.

NHS Property Services, meanwhile, said it only leased the space from another firm, Primary Health Properties, which was then sub-let to tenants, including the hospital trust.

A spokeswoman for the NHS organisation also said while it undertook some facilities management, car parking was not under its remit.